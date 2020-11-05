Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department of Odisha Thursday issued the revised guideline of Common PG Entrance Test (CPET) 2020 merit list result declaration.

According to the guideline, the department will declare the name of the candidate selected in the CPET 2020 November 16. Notably, earlier it had been decided by the department to declare the result November 7.

On the other hand the candidates are directed to update their graduation/equivalent marks on Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal by November 10 till 11.45 PM.

After the declaration of the result the universities and colleges will complete their admission process by December 10, the notification read.

As many as 62,942 out of 71,789, who registered for the test, appeared the entrance examination for a total of 14,700 PG seats. The examination was conducted with all COVID-19 protocols and separate (isolation) rooms were allotted to COVID positive candidates or suspected cases.

The department has arranged 26 centres across the state for conduction of the examination. The admission will be held in 83 streams this academic session.

Major universities of the state including Berhampur University, Sambalpur University and Utkal University had prepared question papers for the students.

