Bhubaneswar: Odisha Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo has tested COVID-19 positive.

The minister informed this on his Twitter handle. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the minister wrote that he was under home isolation and that his condition was stable.

I have tested Covid positive.

Now I am in home isolation and stable.

Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested if required. — Dr. Arun Kumar Sahoo (@dr_arunsahoo) August 31, 2020

He also requested those who had come in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested for the virus and isolate themselves.

After Rural Development Minister Susanta Singh, Sahoo became the second minister to have tested positive for coronavirus. Singh had tested positive August 17.

PNN