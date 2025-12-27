Bhubaneswar: Higher Education, Sports and Youth Services, and Odia Language, Literature & Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Friday, paid a courtesy visit to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Lok Bhavan.

The meeting focused on the state of higher education in Odisha and related initiatives.

During the meeting, the Minister briefed the Governor on the ongoing process for the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in various state universities.

He informed that the selection process is being conducted with an emphasis on transparency, merit, and timely completion, aimed at strengthening academic leadership and governance in higher education institutions across the state.

The Minister also shared updates on reforms undertaken to improve academic standards, enhance institutional performance, and raise the quality of teaching and learning across universities and colleges.

In addition, he discussed measures to promote sports, including initiatives to encourage student participation and strengthen sports infrastructure across the state.

The Governor appreciated the initiatives of the Higher Education Department and emphasised the importance of academic excellence, effective governance, and a student-centric approach to ensure the holistic development of higher education in Odisha.