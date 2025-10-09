Jajpur: Police in Odisha’s Jajpur district claimed to have busted a chain-snatching gang by arresting three of its members, an officer said Thursday.

The police also seized 46 gm of stolen gold jewellery from their possession Wednesday, he said.

The gang was reportedly involved in at least 20 robbery cases, mostly on national highways in five police station areas in Jajpur district, in the last couple of months.

The arrests were made during police patrolling on NH-16 stretch between Jaraka and Barabati Wednesday.

Jajpur Road SDPO Laxmidhar Swain said a patrolling team of Dharmasala police chased three youths riding a motorcycle on NH-16, suspecting their activities. The police brought them to the police station, and during thorough interrogation, they confessed to have committed chain snatching in Jajpur district.

“The gang was involved in at least 20 snatching and robbery cases in Dharmasala, Barachana, Panikoili, Jajpur town and Kuakhia police station areas in Jajpur district. The gang has five members. We have arrested three, while two of them, who were on another bike, managed to flee from the scene,” said the SDPO.