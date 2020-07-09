Basta: Even as people, the administration and the police are having a tough time in dealing with the increasing cases of COVID-19, highway robbery and other criminal gangs have been ruling their roost in fringe areas like Basta, Baliapal and Jaleswar in Balasore district, a report said.

People have lost their sleep in these areas as there is a sudden spurt in crimes like robbery and snatching. It is said gangs of criminals from neighbouring West Bengal and Jharkhand are behind the increasing crime.

The police are already on the act to break their network, but alleged non-cooperation from their counterparts of the neighbouring states is a hurdle in furthering the investigations of the crimes.

Between January and February, Basta police arrested four criminals – Manoj Nayak (20) of Balasore, Sheikh Sahil (19) of Baripada and Mohammed Imtiaz Alam of Gamharia in Jharkhand — in several cases of snatching, dacoity and theft. However, two members of this gang are absconding. The gang had allegedly looted a car from Sujit Sen at Mathani on NH-16, June 16. Following a complaint, the police came to know that an inter-state dacoit gang is behind this highway robbery.

The accused were produced in court. On the other hand, the police are upset over the slow progress of investigation into criminal cases.

They said that there has been no support and cooperation from the police of the two neighbouring states so that the criminal networks can be busted.

The gangs have spread their network in Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

Basta IIC Manas Kumar Deo formed a special team and raided various places in Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh where the four were arrested along with the car.

Police suspect that more robbers from other states are involved in highway robberies. The four will be taken into remand for further investigation.

PNN