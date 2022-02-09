The single-judge bench of Justice Dixit observes in the order that the question of interim relief will also be considered by the larger bench.

“Having regard to the enormity of questions of importance which are debated, the court is of the considered opinion that the papers be put at the hand of Chief Justice to decide if a larger bench can be constituted in the subject matter,” Justice Dixit notes in the order.

“Even interim prayers merit consideration at the hands of a larger bench that may be constituted by Chief Justice in his discretion and therefore the arguments advanced on interim prayers are reproduced here,” the bench said.

Advocate General has opposed the grant of interim relief that would allow students to attend colleges wearing hijab.

“Interim order at this stage will be amounting to allowing the petition”, AG said.

Meanwhile, prohibitory order has been imposed in Bengaluru, no protests near schools for 2 weeks.

In the wake of growing protests over the hijab row, Section144 (1) has been imposed in Bengaluru around education institutions. Effective immediately, no protests can take place within 200 metres of educational institutions in the city for the next two weeks.