The Karnataka High Court, hearing the hijab row, Thursday ordered that no religious symbols are allowed for the students until its final order, thus putting an end to use of both hijab and saffron shawls in the school and college premises.

The interim order was given by a three-judge bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S. Dixit, and Justice Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin.

“We want to make an interim order on the matter of hijab row. We will hear the matter every day,” the Chief Justice stated.

Peace has to return to the state, and schools and colleges must open soon, the bench said, adjourning the matter to Monday.