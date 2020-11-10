Bihar: The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections is going on. Everyone is keen to know whether NDA will be able to retain its hold on the state or RJD’s young Tejashwi Yadav will create history by becoming the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, many fun memes are going viral on the social media about the Bihar elections. Most of the memes are made on Hindi films and web series. Here’s a glimpse of these memes in this episode.

Memes:

Satta ki chabi ab humre pass hai😂#BiharElectionResults pic.twitter.com/j1bDxWClPe — Aniket Funde (@dharmastic) November 10, 2020

Bihar’s ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) marched ahead of challenger RJD-led Grand Alliance in Bihar, leading in 118 of the 225 seats from where initial trends of counting of votes for the Assembly polls were available till 11.00 am.

The Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) was leading in 95 constituencies, including its chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav in Raghopur. His elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav was, however, trailing in Hasanpur.

