A video going viral on social media is making many parents laugh while also leaving them thoughtful. In the clip, a father tries to send his son to school as usual, but the stubborn child is determined not to go. What follows looks nothing short of a family wrestling match, and the internet is laughing at the epic battle between the father and son in the middle of the road.

The video clearly shows the father standing at the door of the school van, trying with all his might to get the child inside, sometimes by holding his hand, sometimes by pushing him, and sometimes by angrily slapping him. However, the child repeatedly tries to get out of the van and remains adamant that he will not go to school under any circumstances.

Bystanders appear astonished by the scene. Some are seen laughing, while others record the family drama on their mobile phones. The school van briefly turns into a battleground, with a determined father on one side and a child dreaming of a holiday on the other. Eventually, the son has his way — as the child prepares to leave for school, the father also joins him inside the school van.

Social media users have reacted to the video in different ways. One user wrote, “A little beating is necessary to teach discipline.” Another commented, “The child only agreed when the father was taken along.” Yet another user wrote, “In the end, the son won.”