Weddings are meant for unforgettable memories, but one adventurous bride-to-be does something unusual in a hilarious viral video that’s now winning hearts online. The clip captures her crashing her own haldi ceremony dressed as a giant dinosaur. Within seconds, her playful entrance had guests roaring with laughter.

This viral video proves that weddings don’t always have to follow the script. Forget the usual haldi ceremony setup, the bride stormed the venue in full dino gear, dancing her heart out and flipping expectations on their head. Shared by Instagram user Malkeet Shergill with the caption, “Kabhi aisa kuch dekha hai?” (Ever seen anything like this?), the viral clip quickly became a hit for its sheer spontaneity.

The biggest roar came when the bride finally revealed herself from under the costume. Even the groom, who initially looked completely stunned, couldn’t hold back his laughter, fully embracing the surprise.

Watch the viral video:

Internet reacts

Since surfacing on Instagram, the viral video has amassed over 3 million views and countless reactions from amused social media users. One user commented, “This is the best way to break wedding nerves. Absolute legend!”Another wrote, “Funniest thing I’ve seen all week — absolutely love her spirit!”

Many praised the bride’s creative twist on tradition, calling it “the kind of wedding vibe everyone dreams of.”

Across the comments, people appreciated the refreshing energy captured in the viral video.

PNN