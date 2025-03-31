Lahaul-Spiti: In a move that has triggered strong backlash from local communities in Lahaul-Spiti, the Himachal Pradesh government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government March 29 this year for the development of two major hydropower projects — Miyar (120 MW) and Seli (400 MW).

This decision, however, has been met with fierce opposition from local people’s organisations who argue that it blatantly disregards the region’s sensitive ecological balance, tribal rights, and public sentiment.

The MoU was signed in the presence of the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the Telangana Deputy Chief Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

The projects are aimed at enhancing Telangana’s renewable energy capacity by tapping into Himachal Pradesh’s rich hydropower resources. However, the move has stirred tensions in the fragile, ecologically sensitive region of Lahaul-Spiti.

Local leaders, under the banner of ‘Lahaul-Spiti Ekta Manch,’ have vowed to launch a massive agitation if the government does not revoke the agreement. Rigzin Hayrappa, the convener of the forum, expressed strong disapproval, stating, “The Himachal government is determined to wipe out the existence of Lahaul-Spiti. We will not tolerate this. The people are ready for a decisive battle to protect their land, environment, and way of life.”

Representatives from several organisations, including ‘Save Lahaul-Spiti,’ ‘Chanderbhaga Sangharsh Samiti,’ and Spiti Civil Society, have joined the protest. Prominent figures such as B.S. Rana, Prem Chand Katoch, Vikram Katoch, and Prem Lal Yoterpa from ‘Save Lahaul-Spiti’, alongside others like Kunga Bodh, Sachin Merupa, and Ram Gaur, have strongly condemned the government’s decision.

Tenzin Katoch, a key member of the Ekta Manch, emphasised the risks involved: “Lahaul-Spiti is the only district left in Himachal Pradesh where rivers flow freely. The area’s fragile geology makes it unsuitable for large-scale hydropower projects. We don’t want Lahaul-Spiti to become another Uttarakhand or Kinnaur, where such projects have devastated the environment and local livelihoods.”

Tenzin Katoch added, “We will not hesitate to go on hunger strikes and organise sit-ins if the government refuses to reconsider. We believe the Himachal government still has the chance to reverse this decision.”

Rigzin Hayrappa warned, “If the government doesn’t cancel the MoU, we will launch a massive movement. Every household in Lahaul-Spiti will stand united to protect our land, rivers, and culture.”

The Opposition has a long history of resisting such projects. In 2007, locals successfully opposed a dam project that threatened to displace several villages. Now, with 14 large projects proposed in the region, activists fear irreversible environmental damage and displacement.

Both projects are expected to be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 6,200 crore on the Chenab River and are expected to generate 5,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. This marks the first-ever collaboration of its kind in the state’s history in efforts to harness its hydropower potential.

IANS