Mumbai: ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant and actress Himanshi Khurana is learning the art of aerial silk for fitness. She says it is underrated and that it takes immense mental strength to perform it.

“It needs immense mental strength and fortitude to perform this. It is underrated and we need more people to take this beautiful art to give its due. It needs so much core strength and one has to go deep into their energy reserves to keep at it consistently,” Himanshi said.

She added: “I have a great team to help me with this and I am just loving this form. It’s one day at a time for me and I am taking baby steps in this one. Pretty happy with the progress so far.”

Himanshi hopes she masters the art one day.

The actress said: “Everyone should keep to some form of workout to keep healthy. Health is paramount and never can it be taken lightly. Love and light to all.”