Mumbai: Several celebrities associated with the Hindi film industry have hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict giving equal inheritance right of ancestral property to daughters.

The apex court ruled Tuesday that daughters have equal rights in the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) ancestral property. The court held that a daughter gets coparcenary rights in the property even if her father passed away prior to the amendment made to the Hindu Succession Act in 2005.

“A big step, a necessary step and I welcome this verdict wholeheartedly,” wrote Ayushmann Khurrana on Instagram Stories.

There were others who welcomed the decision given by the Supreme Court.

“In a landmark decision, Supreme Court ensures the unconditional right of a daughter to her parents property. It gives daughters inheritance right to the parental property by birth. A great day in the march for gender equality,” actor-director Farhan Akhtar tweeted.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor posted a screenshot of the news on Instagram Stories and wrote: “About time! Equality.”

Joining the congratulations bandwagon Shabana Azmi also hailed the decision of the apex court.

“The decision by the Apex Court of India is historic. It gives daughters inheritance right to the parental property by birth. So either son or daughter, both are deemed equal,” Shabana Azmi tweeted.