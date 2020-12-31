Hyderabad: South Indian film sensation Rashmika Mandana is all set to enter into the Hindi film industry. She will make her debut in Hindi films with Siddharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu. According to sources, the actress has also signed a second film tentatively titled Deadly.

Mission Majnu was initially offered to Katrina Kaif and after her refusal, the makers wanted Kriti Sanon on the board. However, due to her busy schedule, Kriti also opted out of the project. Now, Rashmika will be doing the film. However, there has not been any official confirmation either from Rashmika or from the producers on this latest development.

Rashmika will star opposite the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in Mission Majnu. Sources said that she is charging a hefty amount for the film in spite of being a newcomer to the Hindi film industry. Rashmika will get approximately rupees six crore for acting in Mission Majunu.

Rashmika is currently preparing for the shooting of Mission Majnu. Shooting will start in February and will be wrapped up by April. Then Rashmika will shoot for Vikas Bahl’s Deadly.

According to a ‘Bollywood Hungama’ report Mission Majnu also features Neena Gupta in a pivotal role. Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Reliance Entertainment, this Amitabh-Rashmika starrer will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule.