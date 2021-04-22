Mumbai: B-Towners took to social media to mourn the demise of veteran cinematographer Johny Lal.

Madhavan, who worked with the cinematographer in “Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein”, tweeted on Thursday: “The Saga of tragedies continues and we lost a wonderful man-The DOP of RHTDM. RIP Johny Lal sir. Your gentleness, kindness and brilliance will be so missed. You so beautifully managed to bring out our souls in RHTDM & now yours makes its way to the heavens. Heartbroken and aghast.”

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik wrote: “Oh God !! Shocked to hear about demise of Johny Lal an ace cinematographer, great, simple human being . Will miss u Johny Maa .Heartfelt condolences to the family & May his pure soul RIP .. Om Shanti #KabirLal#Amirlal.”

“Gosh! Absolutely shocked to learn about the demise of Johny Lal Ji! An ace cinematographer, a kind and simple soul, we shot in Chennai in 2019.

My heartfelt condolences to his entire family in their time of test … Om Shanti #JohnyLal,” wrote Rahul Dev.

Recalling his experience of working with Lal in his debut film “Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai”, Tusshar Kapoor wrote: “RIP Johnny sir! Thank you for making #mujhekucchkehnahai look like the way it did, fresh even today! Thank you for making my rawness and imperfection, look natural and youthful, during the filming of my 1st film! #prayers #kindsoul #gorgeouscinematography.”

Johny Lal passed away in Mumbai Wednesday. He reportedly succumbed to Covid-19.