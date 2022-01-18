Mumbai: Stylish star Allu Arjun is one of the most talked-about stars in recent times, especially after the stupendous performance of Pushpa: The Rise in the box office.

Now cashing in the popularity of Allu Arjun and the success of Pushpa, the makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have decided to dub the film in Hindi.

Even as there were reports that Pyaar ka Punchnama star Kartik Aaryan was remaking the movie in Hindi, the Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s superhit film will grace the screens in India January 26.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo hit the theatres in 2020 and became a blockbuster. The film, which is currently streaming on Netflix, was one of the highest-grossing films in 2020. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a commercial entertainer.

Since the actor’s Pushpa became a raging hit, the makers have planned to release Ala Vaikunthapuuramuloo in Hindi. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the same. The fun entertainer will release in theatres January 26.

The commercial entertainer also featured Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Samuthirakani in lead roles. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film also starred Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Navdeep and Rahul Ramakrishna in important roles. The songs, composed by S Thaman, became chartbusters and were loved by fans from all over the world.