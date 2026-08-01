New Delhi: BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla Saturday criticised Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over a street-play-style protest organised in Parliament on the issue of the theft of Ayodhya Ram Temple donations, and alleged that the Congress leader was targeting Hindu sentiments.

Taking to social media platform X, Poonawalla alleged, “Rahul Gandhi is a shameless Hindu hater. In their hatred for one party. They extend their hatred towards India and Hindus.”

He also shared a video and alleged that while certain issues may deserve attention, targeting the entire Hindu community under the guise of raising those issues was unacceptable.

Rahul Gandhi & dynasts like him will always be jokers 🤡 for me. Thanks for your attention to this matter. https://t.co/IpP2iaPPSy — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 1, 2026

Referring to the protest held in the Parliament premises, Poonawalla said, “Pappu Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders and members of the Samajwadi Party staged a protest that was highly disgraceful. Pappu Yadav appeared dressed as a ‘Sadhu’ and performed a satirical enactment related to the Ram Temple and the alleged theft case.”

He further stated, “Should such issues be raised? Absolutely. But the individuals accused in the theft case, who are currently in jail, were neither sants nor people wearing saffron robes. Then why was saffron attire used during the protest? Why was it projected as though those wearing saffron are involved in theft?”

Poonawalla also referred to the symbolic performance during the protest and said, “Everything is visible in the enactment. Rahul Gandhi gives a donation, then Pappu Yadav puts it in his pocket, and later everyone starts beating him.”

Questioning Rahul Gandhi, he said, “There have been several instances of alleged financial irregularities involving Waqf Boards, mosque trusts and church trusts. Do you have the courage to dress as a Maulvi and stage a similar enactment in the Kerala Assembly?”

He further added, “If tomorrow someone portrays terrorism by making a person wearing a cap the central character, would you support that? Their intention was not merely to raise the issue of the Ram Temple theft. Earlier they used to say ‘Rom, Rom’, and now, for political reasons, they have started saying ‘Ram, Ram’.”

Poonawalla concluded by alleging that, “They never believed in the existence of Lord Ram. They do not have faith in religion; they only believe in vote-bank politics. For electoral gains, they repeatedly try to hurt Hindu sentiments.”

Earlier, July 31, Opposition MPs, including Purnia MP Pappu Yadav, LoP Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra staged a unique protest in Parliament over the alleged embezzlement of donations made to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The MPs also questioned the absence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Parliament.

Pappu Yadav arrived at Parliament dressed in saffron attire and staged a street play-like demonstration.

He was carrying a donation box to highlight the allegations of financial irregularities related to the Ram Temple donations in Ayodhya. During the protest, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, and several other Opposition leaders were seen making symbolic donations into the box.

Speaking during the protest, Pappu Yadav raised slogans and accused those responsible for allegedly misusing funds collected in the name of Lord Ram.

“Ram Ram japiyo re, sab maal hadapiyo re. Man mein Ram, Chintan mein Ram, Kan mein Shiv, Jivan Mein Sanso Mein,” he told reporters.