Dakshina Kannada: BJP leader Malavika Avinash asserted that Hindu young women who marry a Muslim would lose their rights.

She also raised questions about the condition of converting to Islam, stating, “If such a condition is imposed, what kind of love is that?”

BJP leader Malavika Avinash made these remarks while speaking at ‘Nari Shakti Sangama,’ a district-level women’s convention in Tenkila Sunday, Puttur town.

She expressed concern about Hindu women leaving their religion due to various factors and urged them to consider their future before abandoning their faith.

Highlighting the differences between Hindu and Muslim traditions, she emphasised that Hinduism follows monogamy with equal rights for husband and wife, while Islam allows polygamy.

According to her, a Hindu woman marrying a person of another faith would lose her rights and become one of the wives under polygamy.

Malavika Avinash urged young girls to understand the true meaning of love and cautioned them to think about the consequences of converting to Islam for the sake of love.

She also pointed out the age restrictions for women at Sabarimala temple and questioned the entry restrictions for women in mosques.

She argued that, legally, the framework of marriage and divorce is designed to protect women’s interests, whereas Sharia law permits four wives.

Malavika Avinash emphasised the equal property rights enjoyed by Hindu women, which they would lose upon conversion. These statements are likely to spark a debate in the state.

IANS