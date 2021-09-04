Bhubaneswar: To provide better comfort and jerk-free journey to passengers, the Indian Railways has decided to run Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express with modern Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches from this month.

This will replace conventional coaches running at present. 08445/08446 Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar Special Hirakhand Express will run from September 10, 2021 from both Bhubaneswar and Jagadalpur September 11, 2021 with LHB coaches.

Special Hirakhand Express will now run with a load combination of 12 coaches as earlier, i.e. 01 AC 2 Tier, 02 AC-3 Tier, 04 Sleeper Class, three Second Class seating and 02 guard cum luggage & Divyangjan coaches.

Only conventional coaches will be replaced by LHB coaches. LHB coaches are anti-telescopic, that means they do not flip in case of a collision, safer, lighter, more comfortable and jerk free. Replacement of ICF conventional coaches with LHB coaches is being done phase wise from safety point of view.

PNN