Sambalpur: Hirakud Dam authorities in Sambalpur district of Odisha Thursday said that they have opened five additional sluice gates to release floodwater from the reservoir.

According to an official, water-level in the reservoir was rising amid heavy rains at the upper catchment area of Mahanadi.

Following this, three gates were opened in morning hours of Thursday while two more were opened in the afternoon.

Earlier, the dam authorities had opened five sluice gates to release floodwater. With this, as of Thursday evening, excess water entering the dam is being released through 10 gates, a source in the reservoir management said.

PNN