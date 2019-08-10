Sambalpur: Hirakud dam’s first floodwater of the season will be released August 14, authorities said Saturday.

The Water Resources Department took the decision on this context and the same has been conveyed to the district administration and other officials through letter number-491, a source said.

The floodwater will be released at 11:00am. In effect, the water level of Mahanadi river and its branches will inevitably rise.

The dam authorities have also advised the people living downstream against going into the water. They have asked the people living on the banks to take precautions and have warned that the dam authorities would not be held responsible for any mishap that may be caused owing to release of floodwater.

Worth mentioning, the water level at the reservoir stood at 611.19 feet by Saturday noon. While the inflow into the reservoir was 1,54,159 cusecs, the outflow stood at just 17,740 cusecs, a notification issued by the dam authorities read.