Sambalpur: Hirakud Dam authorities are all set to open the gates of the reservoir Thursday to release the season’s first floodwaters.

The decision to release the floodwaters was taken after the water level of the reservoir continued to increase following incessant rain in the upper catchment areas. The floodwaters will be discharged anytime after 10 am tomorrow, the dam authorities said.

However, the dam authorities did not clarify as to how many gates of the reservoir will be opened and quantity of water to be discharged.

Ahead of release of the water, the authorities have made public announcement through loudspeakers to sensitise people living near Mahanadi riverbed.

The dam gates will be opened in view of the increase in water inflow due to heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas, authorities added.

Last year, the authorities had released the first flood water from the dam August 14.

While the maximum water storage capacity of the reservoir is 630 feet, the current water level stands at 616 feet, a source said.

PNN