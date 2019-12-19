Bangalore: Noted historian Ramachandra Guha and many others were detained Thursday for staging a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC at the Town Hall here, in defiance of the prohibitory orders imposed in the city.

Police said the protesters violated prohibitory orders clamped in the city against any protest or demonstration. Reacting to his detention, Guha said it was “absolutely undemocratic” that police were not allowing even a peaceful protest, which is the democratic right of the citizens.

The Communist Party of India too staged demonstrations in the city against the CAA and NRC.

Protests resulted in huge traffic snarls across the national capital during the morning peak hours Thursday, with the Delhi-Gurgaon route virtually chocked with vehicles.

“Police have placed barricades and are checking vehicles coming from Gurgaon to Delhi due to which the traffic is affected on the stretch,” the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Traffic is heavy in the carriageway from Delhi Gate to GPO due to Swabhiman Rally, the police said.

Traffic is also affected on the Subhash Marg, Peeli Kothi, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Red Fort and Old Delhi Railway Station.

Authorities tweeted regular updates on the traffic situation. “Traffic is heavy in the carriageway from Aya Nagar Border to Delhi and Kapashera Border to Delhi due to demonstration. Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi,” the Delhi Police said in a tweet.

Despite prohibitory orders issued by the Delhi Police, protestors have gathered at Red Fort and Mandhi House. Police have already detained scores of protesters at the Red Fort and taken away in buses.

None of these protests has got permission from the Delhi Police to hold marches, police said. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has closed entry and exit gates of 16 stations.

Left leaders D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat and others were also detained at Mandi House during anti-CAA protest, according to officials.

