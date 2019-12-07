Hyderabad: India captain Virat Kohli Friday bettered his personal best in the shortest format of the game to lead his team to a memorable six-wicket win over the West Indies in the first T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here.

On the other hand, the sensational “encounter killings” of four rape and murder accused by Telangana Police early Friday was taken as a sign of victory and justice. Both, India’s thunderous win and the encounter of the four accused made Virat and Telangana police commissioner for people in Hyderabad.

Netizens took to Twitter and hailed both Virat Kohli and the commissioner. Some even compared both of them to Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba. Twitter was filled with tweets praising the two.

Earlier, Kohli had expressed shock and disappointment over the gruesome gang rape and murder of the woman veterinarian in Telangana.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote: “What happened in Hyderabad is absolutely shameful. It’s high time we as a society take charge and put an end to these inhumane tragedies.”

On the other hand, the encounter evoked mixed reviews.

Celebrated criminal lawyer Ujjwal Nikam – who has fought several high-profile rape cases – said while as a common citizen, he felt happy about the encounters, as a legal practitioner, he was concerned that this could “shake public faith in the judicial system”.

“There is a need to strengthen and speed up the legal system to ensure that those charged with heinous crimes like rape are punished expeditiously. Such encounters are like ‘speedy justice’ meted out by the police, but that was also done by Chambal dacoits who became public heroes,” Nikam told the media.

Ruling alliance partner, Congress legislator Praniti Shinde, daughter of former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, welcomed the encounters and said that “now the victim’s soul can rest in peace”.

“The file should be treated as closed now. The people have supported the police action totally. The government must now stand behind the police solidly,” Shinde said.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chitra Wagh said as a mother, she fully supported the Hyderabad police.

“If in the past major such heinous rape cases, if similar action had been taken, such incidents would not have recurred. I am fully with the police action in this case,” Wagh said.

Independent Maharashtra MP and actress Navneet Kaur-Rana said the Hyderabad police action was very apt, especially in view of the present atmosphere of insecurity experienced by women all over the country.

“Such an encounter was very necessary. Presently, rape cases are pending for years in courts and the accused lead relaxed lives behind bars. Heinous crimes must be brought before the courts in a month and the verdict should be pronounced within a month to make women feel safe,” Kaur-Rana said.