Nayagarh: A notorious history-sheeter was stabbed to death by a group of miscreants in a group clash during the Diwali celebrations at Madhyakhanda village under Daspalla block in Nayagarh district, Monday night. The deceased was identified as Bikash Behera of thevillage. The incident occurred while people were busy bursting crackers for the festival.

A rival group of Bikash attacked him during the celebrations and rendered him critical. He was first rushed to the Daspalla hospital and later shifted the district headquarters hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Police seized the body from the hospital and sent it for postmortem.

Meanwhile, police also detained two persons and are interrogating them about the murder. Notably the deceased, a notorious history sheeter has several criminal cases registered in his name in various police stations of the district.