Mumbai: Television actors Hiten Tejwani, Anushka Sen, Mansi Srivastava, Alan Kapoor and Anurag Sharma will headline the cast of upcoming crime thriller web show Swaanng.

Swaanng revolves around two sisters who stumble upon a shocking secret that rocks their idyllic town.

Anushka Sen, who is known for her commendable performances as the lead in Jhansi Ki Rani, Baal Veer, Mahadev, and the acclaimed film Lihaaf, said: “It is always a fulfilling experience for an actor be a part of quality projects, whether it is a show, movie or web series, that enable them to do challenging roles and perform to the best of their abilities.

Anushka added that she took up Swaanng as it has an interesting concept.

“I am quite excited to portray the central character Muskaan, who breaks this chakravyuh of Swaangg,” she said.

Popular for his roles in shows such as Kutumb and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hiten said: “Everyone loves to watch crime thrillers and I believe that Swaanng has the potential to become one of the most popular shows in this genre, once it releases. I have not explored this genre as much as I would like and that is what makes performing in a show like this even more interesting.”

Mansi Srivastava of Ishqbaaz and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 fame, finds it joyous as an actor to experiment with her roles.

Pavitra Rishta and Kumkum Bhagya actor Anurag Sharma added: “You always want to be part of a show that gives you the chance to get out of your comfort zone and I’m glad to have gotten this chance with Swaanng.”

Adding to that, Pyar Ki Lukka Chuppi actor Alan Kapoor calls OTT revolutionary.

Swaanng is directed by Nitesh Singh and will stream on Hungama Play.