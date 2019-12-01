Baripada: A combination of measures and an awareness drive are being taken to prevent the scourge of AIDS and HIV. Crores of rupees are being pumped in to observe World AIDS Day December 1, but the deadly disease refuses to decline in tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district, a report said.

According to the report, the district has recorded 1129 AIDS cases over last 14 years while the disease has claimed lives of 269 people.

Notwithstanding the control, prevention and sensitization programmes, the disease is rather increasing. Such efforts seem to be futile in tacking the spread of the disease in the district, it was alleged.

ICTC sources said that 1129 people have tested positive for AIDS between 2006 and 2019 while 269 of them have died.

In this period, blood samples of 3, 36,099 people have been screened.

80 people were detected with HIV in the current year till October while 18 of them have died amid allegations that all efforts to curb the scourge have been confined to pen and paper only.

The district has FICTC at 23 HCs in the district while 10 standard ICTCs are run at Baripada(Two centres), Betanoti, Badasahi, Udala, Bisoi, Rairongpur, Jashipur, Karanjia and Thakurmunda

Many HIV victims alleged that they are facing problems in getting medicines here, as they have to go to Balasore to avail of ART.

Social activists lamented that AIDS cases are in a rising trend in this tribal-dominated due to poor awareness as the prevention and control measures taken by the authorities have failed to make impact on the people in this tribal-dominated district.

Notably, the Odisha State AIDS Control Society (OSACS), National Aids Control Organization (NACO) and Union ministry of health and family welfare take various measures to control spread of HIV/AIDS.

