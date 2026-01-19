Bhubaneswar: Ranchi Royals prevailed over HIL GC in the shootout after the two sides were locked 4-4 at the end of regulation time in the men’s Hockey India League (HIL) Monday.

Ranchi Royals emerged 4-1 victorious in shootout at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium.

Araijeet Singh Hundal (19th, 32nd minutes), Sam Lane (42nd), and Tom Boon (57th) were the goal-scorers for Ranchi Royals, while Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (25th, 53rd), Kane Russell (36th) and Sudeep Chirmako (39th) scored the goals for HIL GC.

In the shootout, Vishnukant Singh, Sam Lane, Maxime van Oost and Tom Boon scored from their attempts for the Royals.

Ranchi Royals started the game strong and made consecutive circle entries in the very first minute. Mandeep Singh was through on goal, but James Mazarelo of HIL GC made a crucial save early on to keep it level.

The rest of the quarter saw HIL GC regroup and hold possession. However, they couldn’t find clear chances on goal due to the Ranchi Royals’ tight defence.

The first penalty corner of the match came late in the 18th minute for HIL GC, but Kane Russell’s attempt on goal was stopped with a solid save by Ranchi Royals goalkeeper Suraj Karkera.

Moments later, Ranchi Royals were awarded a penalty corner as well but Tom Boon too couldn’t convert.

As the game restarted, Mandeep Singh showed incredible presence of mind to win the ball in a dangerous position, and although his shot was stopped by the goalkeeper, the ball went to Hundal (19th) on the rebound who struck it into the empty net with ease.

In the 25th minute, HIL GC won a penalty corner again. Kane Russell’s drag-flick was initially stopped by the goalkeeper, but Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (25th) reached the ball in time and tapped it into the net to score the equaliser for HIL GC.

The game opened up as both sides made several goal attempts but couldn’t be separated by the end of first half.

Two minutes into the third quarter, Ranchi Royals took the lead again. Mandeep Singh unleashed a shot on goal from the middle of the circle and although his shot was denied by HI GC goalkeeper James Mazarelo, the ball went to Araijeet Singh Hundal (32nd) who slotted the ball into the goal.

Three minutes later, HIL GC tied the game again, this time through a penalty corner which was successfully converted by the prolific drag-flicker Kane Russell (36th).

For the first time in the evening, HIL GC went ahead in the contest, courtesy of an impressive field goal by Sudeep Chirmako in the 39th minute.

However, the lead lasted merely seconds as Ranchi Royals promptly found the equaliser. Jack Waller showcased strong skills to hold the ball in the circle as he lofted the ball towards goal which was deflected into the net, over the goalkeeper by Sam Lane (42nd).

With all to play for in the final quarter, both teams showed great attacking intent in search of the winning goal.

In the 47th minute, HIL GC were awarded a penalty corner but Kane Russell’s drag-flick towards goal was met by a crucial save by Suraj Karkera.

In the 62nd minute, Ranchi Royals won a penalty corner on the other end but their variation was denied by a save by James Mazarelo.

With seven minutes left on the clock, Ranchi Royals made a decisive blunder in front of their own goal as Yashdeep Siwach misplaced his pass, giving the ball away to Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (53rd) who finished the ball into the net to reclaim the advantage.

In the 57th minute, Ranchi Royals won a late penalty corner as Tom Boon (57th) stepped up and delivered a strike into the top right corner of the goal to equalise again and push the match into a shootout.

Ranchi Royals had the perfect shootout as they defeated HIL GC 4-1 as Vishnukant Singh, Sam Lane, Maxime van Oost and Tom Boon scored from their attempts and goalkeeper Suraj Karkera stole the spotlight in goal during the shootout.

