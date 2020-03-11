Mumbai: Holi is celebrated with great fervour and gaiety all across India. People from all works of life on this particular tend to forget work and all their problems as they indulge and have fun with a plethora of colours. Even the superstars of the Hindi film industry are not exception to this rule. For once, work takes a back seat for them as they enjoy the festive spirit.

Tuesday was no different. Starting from Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan and to Kunal Khemu all had a great time with family and friends during Holi. The actors did not however, forget their fans. All of them from the likes of Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kumar and a host of others took to the social media to wish their friends a happy Holi. Some also cautioned them to against the deadly coronavirus that have so far affected 59 people in India.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a black-and-white throwback photo from his younger days. It features Big B having fun with late actor-director Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor (who were brothers) at RK Studios. The Sholay actor wrote: “Holi at RK Studios… the best … Raj Kapoor ji, Shammi Kapoor ji.” Big B also posted a collection of pictures from the past. In it his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek, Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Jeetendra and Shatrughan Sinha are seen in different frames. Big B wrote: “The days of past Holi’s… with Abhishek and Jaya at Prateeksha , with Raj ji Shammi ji, Jeetendra, Shatrughan at RK Studios … the best Holi.”

Others took to various social media platforms to wish the best to the fans.

Shah Rukh posted a picture of himself and wrote: “And to everybody here’s looking at all the colours of light. May your happiness be in all shades, vibrancy and madness of these colours. Happy Holi and be safe.”

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who just won his battle against cancer wrote: “A young brat wishes a safe and a happy Holi to all. Be careful of the Coronavirus.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her son Taimur separately before wishing her fans.

Aamir Khan on the other hand took to the social media to share pictures of his family playing Holi. He also wished his fans as he shared the pictures.

Then there were the gorgeous Sonakshi Sinha and Mira Kapoor, wife of Shahid Kapoor posting cute pictures while wishing Holi to their followers. Sonakshi, however said that she is not playing Holi this year as it is important to be ‘safe’.

On the other hand both Vidya Balan and Anupam Kher posted videos on their Instagram accounts to wish their fans. Here’s how they did it.

All these people may be stars but they know that they won’t survive and be loved without their fans. So they took extra care to wish on the very auspicious day of Holi.

PNN & Agencies