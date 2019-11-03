Mumbai: Rumour mills are abuzz with the gossip that actress Lindsay Lohan is in a relationship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

If reports are to be believed, the two, who have turned ‘text buddies’ are flying around the globe in Salman’s private jet. Not only this, the Saudi prince has also allegedly gifted the “Mean Girls” star a gift-wrapped credit card!

Lindsay’s father Michael Lohan has denied the rumours, and claimed their relationship is “platonic and respectful”. He has also claimed that his daughter met Salman over work that she is doing in the Middle East to help refugees.

Speaking to pagesix.com, he said: “They are just friends, Lindsay has a lot of powerful friends in the Middle East because she is huge out there. Lindsay met MBS because of the work she has been doing in the Middle East. She is working to help people in the region, particularly refugees. Nobody writes about the good work Lindsay does in Syria, they just want to hear the bad stuff. She has a platonic and respectful relationship with MBS, nothing more.”

Meanwhile, fans are speculating whether Lindsay and Mohammed Bin Salman are really just friends or their relationship is something beyond that!

Their speculations may not be entirely baseless, because over the past few years the actress has spent much of her time in Dubai, where she has a huge fan following.