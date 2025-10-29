Los Angeles: Veteran actor Kelsey Grammer, best known for his role in popular series “Frasier” and several X-Men films, has become a father again at the age of 70.

Grammer shared the news during an appearance on the “Pod Meets World” podcast Monday, revealing that he and his wife, Kayte Walsh, recently welcomed a baby boy named Christopher.

“We just had our fourth one, it just became eight kids. It was like three days ago. Christopher has just joined the family. Pretty cool. Yeah, isn’t that lovely?” Grammer said.

Christopher is the couple’s fourth child together.

Grammer also has four older children from previous relationships, including two with ex-wife Camille Grammer.

The actor was on the podcast to discuss his recent book, “Karen: A Brother Remembers”.

Grammer will next appear in Marvel Studios’ much-awaited superhero ensemble movie Avengers: Doomsday, in which he will reprise his X-Men movies role of Hank McCoy aka Beast.