Move over, pop stars — the latest viral sensation is a Brazilian nun who’s breaking stereotypes and dropping beats!

Sister Marizele Cassiano has taken the internet by storm after a jaw-dropping viral video from a live TV performance on a Catholic channel. Dressed in her signature blue skirt, white blouse, and white habit, Sister Marizele started with a sweet tune — but what followed next had jaws dropping. She effortlessly transitioned into beatboxing — yes, beatboxing, using just her mouth and tongue to create infectious rhythms.

And she didn’t stop there.

In a heartwarming twist, another nun couldn’t resist and jumped in with some smooth dance moves. Moments later, a priest in a black robe joined the fun, making it an unforgettable trio act. The spontaneous performance had Sister Act vibes all over it, and the internet noticed.

Watch the viral video –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis)

“This moment was so natural,” Sister Marizele told “With Sister Marisa, if you start a beat, she will dance. I’m used to singing and beatboxing, so it just happened — and it’s amazing that it went viral even outside Brazil.”

Social media lit up with praise: “The beatboxing is fire, but what about those moves? HEAVENLY,” one user commented. “Nuns always have some unexpected talent up their sleeves,” said another.

This isn’t the first time nuns have wowed the web. In 2022, a nun in Kerala, India, stole hearts dancing gracefully to a Malayalam song during her farewell.

One thing’s clear, when nuns take the stage, heaven sends the applause!

PNN