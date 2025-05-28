A viral video of a tourist boldly confronting two Indian men for littering has struck a nerve across social media — and it’s got netizens debating civic responsibility like never before.

Captured by Instagram content creator Ameana Finds, the video titled “Tourist confronts Indian men littering their own streets” shows the tourist catching two men red-handed as they casually toss ice cream wrappers onto the ground. Ameana doesn’t mince her words.

“Is that paper from your ice cream? Yours? Pick it up. Put it in the bin. Why are you doing this?” she asks, clearly frustrated. “Just throwing it, there you go — right under his feet!”

What’s more shocking is the men’s reaction-or lack of it. They continue unwrapping more cones and dumping the covers right under their chairs, completely ignoring the reprimand.

“I don’t know what’s going through their head. Enjoy your ice cream,” Ameana says dryly before the clip ends.

Watch the viral video

The viral video has since exploded online, with users lauding her gutsy stance. “We need a million people like you to tell a billion people this,” one comment read. “You did a good job. We need people like you in India,” added another.

But one user summed it up best: “Civic sense is just wild. Well done by you.”

This isn’t just another viral video — it’s a wake-up call. One tourist’s stand has opened up a powerful dialogue on public cleanliness and everyday accountability.

PNN