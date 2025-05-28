A viral video doing the rounds on social media shows a wedding barat in full swing—think dhol beats, funky lights, and people dancing like there’s no tomorrow.

But what really stole the show wasn’t the groom or the moves. It was a band member, casually holding up his phone mid-performance, QR code shining bright, asking for a digital tip.

Now, we’ve all seen people slip cash to band players during weddings. But this one took it to the next level—no cash, no stress. A friend of the groom, clearly vibing with the music, dances his way to the band guy, whips out his phone, opens a payment app, and sends him a tip with zero interruption to the groove.

The best part? He laughs out loud and slides right back into the dance like it’s all part of the choreography.

Watch the viral video here:

Indian day by day 📈 pic.twitter.com/dnuIhXpWt4 — Bhoomika Maheshwari (@sankii_memer) May 27, 2025

The viral video has racked up lakhs of views and thousands of likes, with people commenting things like “This is peak Digital India,” “Only in our weddings!” and “Indian jugaad never disappoints.”

PNN