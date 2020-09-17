New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently recovered from COVID-19 and was admitted to AIIMS for a complete medical checkup, was discharged Thursday evening, officials said. Amit Shah was admitted to the premier hospital September 12. The home minister has been discharged from AIIMS, an official of the hospital said.

Earlier in the day, Shah had addressed an event in his constituency Gandhinagar in Gujarat through video conference.

Shah, 55, had said on Twitter August 2 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had undergone treatment at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he recovered from the disease.

Shah was admitted to the AIIMS here August 18 for post-COVID care and was discharged August 30 following recovery, hospital authorities had said.

After his admission at AIIMS September 12, the AIIMS said in a statement: “As per advice given at discharge, he has now been admitted for complete medical checkup before Parliament session for 1-2 days.”

The monsoon session of Parliament is ongoing. Shah is expected to attend it Friday.