Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara Thursday inspected the spots where stampedes occurred during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory celebration event at the Chinnaswamy Stadium here, leaving 11 dead and several others injured.

The Home Minister was briefed by Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, Additional Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, and DCPs. Following this, he held an extended meeting and discussions with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), the RCB, and Bengaluru City Police officials.

Addressing reporters near the stadium, he said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered a magisterial inquiry, and the process for that has begun. He said that he personally came to inspect the stadium to understand where the stampedes took place and how they could have been avoided.

Stampedes occurred at gate numbers 6, 7, 2, 2A, 17, 18, 21, and 16, he said, adding that as some people died while being taken to the hospital or during treatment, there is no information about how many people died at each specific gate.

It was estimated that one lakh people would gather in front of Vidhana Soudha. At the stadium, an estimated 40,000 people were inside, and 2.5 lakh people were outside. According to Metro authorities, 8.7 lakh people had travelled.

Parameshwara expressed regret, stating that there are no examples of so many people gathering in one place like this, and it was unfortunate that this incident happened.

Earlier, commenting on the stampede Wednesday during the victory celebrations of the RCB team, which lifted the IPL trophy after 18 years, Parameshwara said that it was not the government that wanted to bring the players for the victory celebrations to Bengaluru.

Addressing the media, he, in response to a question, said: “We did not make any request to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise or the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in this regard, and they had organised the victory celebration event.”

“The government also felt that it should felicitate the players and be a part of the celebration because it was a Bengaluru team. That’s all,” he said.

“The KSCA and the RCB brought the team to Bengaluru for celebrations. All aspects will be enquired into, and once the information is available, all questions will be answered,” he added.

Parameshwara stated that there were a total of 11 deaths in the tragedy so far, and 56 people were injured. Among the injured, 46 people have returned to their homes after treatment. The remaining 10 are being treated at hospitals. As per the doctors, their condition is stable.

“To prevent such incidents, the government and the Home Department will formulate a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). In the future, directions will be issued to organise major events, conventions, and celebrations as per the guidelines issued by the Police Department,” HM Parameshwara maintained.

The Chief Minister has ordered a magisterial enquiry by the Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban district, and until the probe report comes, “we will not be able to say anything,” he said.

IANS