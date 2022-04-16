Kendrapara: Illegal honey harvesting is the prime reason for forest fire and subsequent destruction of rare flora and fauna in Bhitarkanika National Park, a report said Friday.

Forest fires have been reported from 11 places in Bhitarkanika over the last four years resulting in destruction of hundreds of acres of valuable forest land. A thorough survey attributes the wildfires to illegal honey business.

The collection of honey takes place during summer – mostly during April and May. Honey traders regularly visit jungles in Bhitarkanika and harvest honey by using firebrands.

Moreover, use of firebrands has led to a decline in honeybee population which, if not checked, might spell danger for the ecosystem.

The traders do not abide by norms and enter the forest to collect honey. They also engage local people in the harvesting after luring them with a little amount of cash.

The traders use firebrands to drive away bees. The smoke and the razing fire frighten the bees forcing them to fly away. Later, the traders pull down the hives and collect the honey.

Worse, they leave the firebrands and other inflammables in the forest which later spread out and destroy the forest. This has been going on for several years, thereby posing serious threat to the national park and the endangered species residing in it.

Bhitarkanika National Park is spread over 672 sqkm and is known worldwide for its rich biodiversity. Out of the total area, 145 sqkm is covered by dense forest which is a prohibited zone for common people.

“This dense forest is filled with natural bounties. The area is famous for wild honey and it boasts of a record 480 quintals of honey in a single year. The craze for honey harvesting among traders is the reason behind destruction of large tracts of forests in Bhitarkanika,” said environmentalists Hemant Kumar Rout, Ashok Kumar Swain, Prabhu Prasad Mohapatra and Sk Chand said.

On the other hand, locals claimed that the Forest department should train interested residents in honey harvesting and protection of honeybees. This will help people get wild honey of Bhitarkanika at a reasonable price while the Forest department will receive revenue.

Over 5,000 residents can become self-reliant through honey harvesting, they claimed.

When contacted, Mahakalpara ranger Sahaji Charan Biswal said no one has been given permission for honey harvesting in the prohibitory zone. He, however, said he would examine the proposal to train people in honey collection.