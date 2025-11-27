Beijing/Hong Kong: The death toll in a deadly fire in multiple high-rise towers in Hong Kong has risen to 55, with 279 people still missing, Chinese official media reports said Thursday.

Three men have been arrested for suspected manslaughter in the fire that broke out in Wang Fuk Court Wednesday, Hong Kong Police Force was quoted as saying by state-run Xinhua news agency.

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee said that 279 people are still missing in the worst fire in Hong Kong’s history involving multiple high-rise blocks.

At least sixty-eight people are in hospital, with 16 in critical condition and 25 deemed serious, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

Police investigation suggested that the protective nets, waterproof canvas and plastic cloth covering the buildings might fall short of fireproof standards.

The police also found that polyurethane foam was used to seal windows of elevator lobbies in an unaffected building in the residential area, and pointed to the flammable material as a possible cause for the rapid spread of fire, the report said.

The three men arrested by police were executives of a construction company responsible for installing these materials for the renovation of the buildings. The suspects aged between 52 and 68 include two company directors and a project consultant whose gross negligence was believed to have caused heavy casualties, it added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday night extended condolences over the deadly residential building fire and directed authorities to make all efforts to put out the blaze.

He immediately sought updates on the rescue efforts and casualties and instructed the director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR to convey his condolences and sympathies to HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee.

Xi directed the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the CPC Central Committee and the liaison office to support the HKSAR government in making all-out efforts to put out the fire, do everything possible in search and rescue, treat the injured, and comfort the victims’ families, Xinhua reported.

