Berhampur: The toll in the Ganjam hooch tragedy rose to five with the death of one more person at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here Monday, police said. The deceased was identified as Pradeep Behera of Jenapur village near Chikiti, said SP (Berhampur) Sarthak Sarangi. He was undergoing treatment at the Medicine Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. Earlier, four people had died in the hooch tragedy.

Currently, while a total of six persons are undergoing treatment at the MKCG Medical College & Hospital, three are in the ICU. At least 15 people from Jenapur and Karabalua area were admitted to the medical college and hospital August 19, after they consumed the suspected spurious liquor from a vendor, who allegedly sold the country-made liquor at Maundapur village. Police and Excise personnel have carried out a crackdown on the illegal liquor manufacturing units in the area.