Washington: Engineering teams from NASA and Boeing successfully completed a crucial hot fire test of the Starliner spacecraft’s reaction control system jets July 27, a notification released by NASA said Wednesday. NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, assigned to the Boeing Crew Flight Test, were present inside the docked spacecraft during the test.

This test was conducted to assess the spacecraft’s propulsion system as part of preparations for its return from the International Space Station (ISS). The procedure involved firing 27 of the spacecraft’s 28 jets in short bursts to evaluate thruster performance and helium leak rates.

Preliminary results indicate that all tested thrusters have returned to their preflight levels concerning thrust and chamber pressure.

During the test, engineers also examined the helium manifolds, which control the flow of helium within the spacecraft. This step was crucial for evaluating Starliner’s helium supply and detecting any potential leaks. The data collected confirms that Starliner is capable of supporting the necessary return trip from the ISS.

Following the test, the helium manifolds were closed and will remain so until Starliner’s propulsion system is activated for undocking. The helium leak rate will be reassessed before the spacecraft undocks.

Teams are now analyzing data from both the hot fire test and a recent ground test of a Starliner thruster conducted at NASA’s White Sands Test Facility in New Mexico. An agency return readiness review will follow this analysis, leading to the selection of a target return date for Starliner.

