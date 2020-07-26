Malkangiri: People of Malkangiri have long been waiting for railway service. However, acquisition of land for the ambitious 130 km Malkangiri-Jeypore railway project has remained a non-starter.

Meanwhile, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) authorities have sent a letter to Collector Manish Agrawal along with the map of the proposed railway route. In the letter, the railway authorities have given a go ahead for land acquisition.

Acting on the direction, the Collector has directed the tehsildars of Malkangiri-Mathili and Khairiput to submit reports about the village-wise land requirements for land acquisition according to the route map.

The ECoR stated in the letter that the railways have received a few village maps and further village maps are required to calculate remaining land requirements from Kadamguda and Mathili tehsils.

“As the final survey is completed, village maps are urgently required for initiating the land acquisition process. Requisite fees as per government norms will be paid as per your intimation…” the letter said.

It may be noted here that the railway project was sanctioned in 2016 at an estimated cost of Rs 2,343.64 crore. The survey for the entire stretch of 130 km track has already been completed.

According to the East Coast Railway (ECoR), a total of 1,066hectares is required for laying of the 130 km broad gauge track. The rail route will pass through 33 villages under Kadamkunda and Mathili tehsils.

The villages identified by the ECR for land acquisition are Kandikiguda, Salapadar, Siriguda, Kuabiguda, Pokhamamu, Mainsikhal, Badaliguda, Puahariguda, Baliguda, Kuasiguda, Chalanguda, Tangaguda, Pokhanamunda, Gongola, Bijipadhar, Pandiripani, Makarpalli, Puajariguda, Jhatikaguda, Ganjaibahal, Bhimaranggani, Kukudaguda, Musuakonda, Rosoiguda, Deniguda,, Batapalli, Goreguda, Sarjiguda, Malkangiri, Rabindranagar, MV-9, MV-3 and Boilapari.

A requisition for land acquisition for the first 30 km of the stretch from Jeypore to Boipariguda had been submitted to the state government about a few years ago. The work for the project would begin in October 2022.

The ECoR has set a target to complete the project in four phases within six years. Malkangiri-Jeypore railway line would pass through four tunnels and 11 stations.

