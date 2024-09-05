Aries: Some cheerful news could put you in really high spirits today. The news could either be of a personal or professional nature – perhaps about your career, a social gathering, or some monetary profit. You always give your best, and Ganesha says today it will lead to rich dividends.

Taurus: It is more than likely that you will emerge victorious in all your meetings and outings today, predicts Ganesha. Your calm temperament will not let you flinch in the face of pressure. It is in your best interest to take some time to cope with all the stress, advises Ganesha.

Gemini: Today will be a day of joy, happiness and festivities on the home front. You will try and spend as much time as possible with the children and will enthusiastically participate in home improvement projects. You will be able to solve pending issues at home by taking an intelligent interest in them, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Ganesha says that you will feel tiredness and weakness but in the office or business you will be relaxed, with less tension. Ganesha suggests that you should be careful to fulfil new responsibilities entrusted to you. You will spend on travel.

Leo: You may not get the desired results despite working hard. You need to keep your weaknesses in mind, and your mistakes, before starting anew again. You will need to do more than necessary, if required, to make sure that your business relationships stay strong. Finances will improve, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Ganesha advises you to quantify your worth in the spheres of emotions and sentiments. You will prepare yourself for everything, from games to peers to family. However, at the same time, you will realise your shortcomings. Ganesha foretells that from today on the artist in you will begin to come to the fore.

Libra: Ganesha says your nature of spending wisely is highly appreciated as it is a good thing to save money for the future. This nature of yours will not allow you to spend money on useless things. You will be able to buy a home or a vehicle shortly with these savings of yours.

Scorpio: Don’t run from your troubles, learn to face the challenges and try to solve your problems. This piece of Ganesha’s advise is going to help you today. And you very well know why. Take all the tips that come to you sportingly and try to implement them in your practical life.

Sagittarius: You are a social butterfly as you attend a series of parties and events today, says Ganesha. You may even bump into old pals and relive good ol’ days. Also, you meet your extended family! It’s time for soiree and merry-making.

Capricorn: You are a bighearted person and you love to help others in every possible way. But, people may take you for a ride, warns Ganesha. You may realise that if you had been extra careful, you could have stopped others take advantage of you. By the end of the day, you will shake off such negative feelings and be grateful to God for blessing you with all the nice things in life.

Aquarius: You will try everything to please your colleagues and bosses, but they will still have something negative to say about your performance. To be in the good books of everyone you end up hurting your interests, feels Ganesha. The second half of the day promises to be relaxing, thanks to your sweetheart who will make special efforts to lighten your burden of work.

Pisces: If you are the leader of a project or a team, then today is your day. Your enthusiasm and creativity will give a sense of purpose and direction to your colleagues. You are more concerned about the means rather than the ends. Today is a good day to progress on the work front. While no remarkable events are likely to occur in your personal life, your family will expect you to pay attention to their needs, says Ganesha.