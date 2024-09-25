Aries: Today you will have an eye for beautiful and outlandish things. There is a possibility that you may even contemplate starting a business related to these things. Ganesha feels, though, that you will not be able to reach any conclusion about it. But you will keep the option open.

Taurus: Today, you are likely to be more reckless than ever in splurging your hard-earned money. Ganesha strongly advises you to leave your credit card at home today. Using it for making purchases will only make matters worse. Money-wise, be very careful in your business dealings, about the commitments you make. Chances of investing your entire savings on a single offer, and thereby losing them, are very high.

Gemini: You will feel physical and mental excitement and emotions today. You may take part in some competition and will seek to improve your self-esteem by performing physically in it. Your intellectual capacity will be on display in the work that you do, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Lack of support from family members will disable your efforts. Children also disappoint you. Discord or difference of opinion in family is indicated. Beware of neighbours. Yet, says Ganesha, face circumstances with a smile.

Leo: You want to make your personal relationships conflict-free and hence will attempt to resolve the conflicts that are within you. You will need to adopt a compromising attitude in life. It is best to stay away from risky financial investments today. An event which will make you happy will occur at the end of the day, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Ganesha says today you will be highly motivated. Your creative talents and abilities set you apart as an excellent artist. Words will flow if you give vent to your creativity, and if you choose to sing or dance, you will be the focus of attention. Ganesha advises you to pursue the performing arts or writing as hobbies.

Libra: Ganesha says the inner artist in you will come to the surface today and you will showcase your imagination powers too. You will be able to focus on topics of interest today. Those of you in the field of interest will find themselves moving ahead. There may be signing of beneficial legal deals today for you. Ganesha says today is going to be a very good and successful day for you.

Scorpio: Your account balance may suffer suddenly as you decide to loosen your purse strings. You are all set to splurge on your loved ones today, according to Ganesha. However, it is important to remember that the value of money is precious, and once spent it never returns; spend wisely.

Sagittarius: Suddenly, you discover that you are fully dedicated to your family. Kith and kins form the crux of your life, says Ganesha. Showing your love and affection to your kids will give you a feeling of satisfaction. Spend some quality time with your partner!

Capricorn: You can’t bear the weight of the heavy workload anymore. Very cleverly, you will complete your tasks and slowly but steadily you take the load off your shoulders, predicts Ganesha. Attentive and observant, you meticulously plan your actions and minimise the chances of errors. Today, your efforts will not be effectively channelised, but it will not be a bad day, also.

Aquarius: You are talented, hard-working, confident and down to earth. These four characteristics are the pillars of success. Now, it is time to build the building. Your curiosity and desire to achieve your goals will help you with it, feels Ganesha. To succeed, you may skip a ‘quality check’ of your output.

Pisces: A reckless attitude is the root cause of any downfall. Ensure responsible behavior and actions at every step at your workplace, today, suggests Ganesha. Be alert and focused and you will be able to dodge any incoming trouble. Today is a day of materialization and the projects and other things that you have been working on since a long time will draw close to completion and begin to pay off.