Aries: Today even if you are alone, you may not really feel lonely. You will desire to listen to your inner self, so that you can express yourself more imaginatively. Ganesha says spend the evening with your beloved who can listen to your voice in your silence also.

Taurus: Your romantic relationship will be working on an overdrive today, says Ganesha. You will discover answers to the finer aspects of your love life. Overall, you will have a refreshingly creative outlook all through the day. It is a favourable day for those who cherish unrequited love, says Ganesha.

Gemini: Today, you are likely to rack your brains to get things done. But your modesty will not do you any good. You will have to show that you are the boss, even if you are not. Your extraordinary brilliance will translate into exceptional performance and will save the day. Never forget that your family is the foundation of your success, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Today, you may focus your entire attention on your relationships – your ties with your parents, spouse, children, siblings and even neighbours. However, all that effort and energy may not get its due, and you may get a cold response from one or more of your relatives. Still there is no reason to lose heart. Ganesha feels that they will come around some other day.

Leo: The bourgeoisie feasted on cake, while the masses starved for want of a mere loaf of bread. Ganesha foresees something similar for you today, as you show the propensity to indulge in unwanted expenses. Whether it is impulsive decisions or compulsive buying, they shall not serve as an excuse on a later date when the milk is already spilt. Remember the fable of the Grasshopper and the Ant? Learn to exercise restraint.

Virgo: You may relieve all the tension and pressure inside you today, a day which will be full of light and relaxing moments. Ganesha foretells a beneficial and progressive day for you. You will receive many invitations to social gatherings and parties.

Libra: Today, you will be in a mishmash of emotions and feelings. Also, there are chances of accumulated feelings finding an outlet. Your capacity for emotional display may take people by surprise. However, you will also enjoy the higher responsibilities reposed on you, predicts Ganesha.

Scorpio: While not the Trot, you shall, however, trot on the lines of radicalism today, predicts Ganesha. Learn to think as you would, and always have, but act as others would have you to, advises Ganesha. Be the maverick that you are only with those who are closest and dearest, cautions Ganesha.

Sagittarius: The winds of fortune will usher in your dreams and make them come true. Be careful not to go overboard with your foresightedness, lest they be marked delusions, warns Ganesha. You must realise that the only thing permanent is change, and hence, you must overcome any disappointment with strong will and determination.

Capricorn: You will be overpowered with nostalgia and may long to get in touch with old pals. And as Ganesha says, chances are that you may take a liking to your ex-lover, while simultaneously strengthening your social standing. All in all, the day will be a productive one.

Aquarius: Today, you will iron out any trouble with ease. But you may choose to play martyr and shoulder a bit of blame. That’s quite a lot to do for others, even if it is done out of compassion. You may think you are setting standards for others to follow, says Ganesha, but that may not be the case.

Pisces: Major expenses are coming your way, but the good news is a lot of them can be avoided simply by drawing a line between your needs and your wants. Exercising a little restraint now will go a long way in boosting your savings later on, says Ganesha.