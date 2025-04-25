From high ambitions and financial breakthroughs to emotional conversations and personal reflections, today’s horoscope brings a wave of mixed energies for all zodiac signs. While Aries and Virgo strive with determination, Taurus and Libra find success in unexpected places. Emotional connections deepen for Cancer and Scorpio, while Pisces and Sagittarius grapple with inner conflicts. Here’s what Ganesha has in store for you.

Aries: The yogis have finally succeeded in impressing you. Was it a stint in a Art of Living course? Ganesha gives you the thumbs-up and suggests you join that music or dance class you have been wanting to. Generally a nice day, and success is on the cards.

Taurus: Armed with ingenuity and lateral thinking, you are all set to take on today with practised ease, feels Ganesha. The toughest of problems will crumble like a house of cards before your intellect. A promotion or salary hike is also likely today. Money lenders and brokers will have a profitable day, says Ganesha.

Gemini: Your long-term goals seem to be shaping up well. You may also expect some good news, which will change the course of your life. Play a waiting game in matters of auctions and sealed tenders. And memorise these words: Prevention is better than cure.

Cancer: Ganesha advises you to watch your back today. However, he wants to make it clear that you may be at the receiving end of others’ actions. Anyway, your cautious and watchful approach will save you from needless discomfiture. In short, life will teach you priceless and precious lessons today, predicts Ganesha.

Leo: You will be in a light-hearted mood today. Be it at the office or at the home, you will be full of joy and will be looking to pass your time lesiurely. You will spend time with family and friends. You will be unable to implement your plans for tackling work today in your current mood, says Ganesha.

Virgo: You will be cool as a cucumber today. Nothing that happens will unsettle that composure, says Ganesha. Your loved ones will stand tall and strong behind you, and inspire you to overcome obstacles. Your work will reflect dedication, says Ganesha. Go ahead and ask for work that is intellectually taxing.

Libra: Letting things build up inside you is never a good idea. Learn from this as there is every possibility that today might turn out to be an aggravating and exasperating day for you. You may feel that way due to all the amassed emotions and resentments, so let it all go. It would be a good idea to take a break from the routine and bring in some freshness. Recharge yourself by indulging in some fun and frolic today, says Ganesha.

Scorpio: Today, Ganesha is in the mood to give you health tips. Cultivate healthy eating habits and exercise regularly to stay away from disorders like obesity. Irregular eating habits and unhealthy lifestyle may lead to many other troubles. Eat healthy, stay happy.

Sagittarius: You have been experiencing the adverse effects of stressful lifestyle off-late. But not anymore, as you realise the importance of good health. Maintaining good health will begin with good news of either promotion or increment at work. This leaves you happy and satisfied, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: It may seem too far-fetched, but your boss will bank on your brilliance and unmatched abilities to get respite from the existing problems, says Ganesha. Moreover, much to the dismay of your rivals, you will have your way and gain popularity by winning the hearts of your clients. While spending time with your beloved, you may share certain experience that were, until now, locked up inside you.

Aquarius: Eat, drink, and make merry. But watch out: don’t empty your pockets in one go. Also, guard your reputation. A lot depends on your behaviour, and the big daddies may be watching you. You have a lot at stake, and there should be no regrets later. Let success be your priority for now, says Ganesha. All else will follow.

Pisces: You will feel very emotional about those who are close to your heart. Those people who know you will endear you because of this quality of yours. But Ganesha adds a word of caution; take care of those people whom you hold close to your heart because in your sentiments for them you might not notice their bad qualities or forgive their mistakes. You might feel fastidious today and spend time to groom yourself in a saloon or beauty parlour.