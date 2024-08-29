Aries: Interactive sessions with people who think like you are on the cards. At last, you may have an intimate talk with your beloved and you will get a chance to confide your commitment to the relationship, says Ganesha. You may even express your long-term dreams.

Taurus: Money matters are likely to take up most of your time, this day. Ganesha sees that you will have quite a time handling the difficulties and complexities they pose. You may not find an easy way out of your financial problems and will find it hard to take firm decisions. Your experience and expertise plus your great way of dealing with people will eventually enable you to make correct and profitable investments.

Gemini: Today will be a day filled with energy and enthusiasm. You will have an optimistic view of life and this will help you attain success. You will be able to exercise your free will and take up tasks to your liking. While the day will be busy, it will also be rewarding, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Today is a day for taking things slowly, especially on the business front. This applies the most to the stockbrokers and also others who invest in stocks or shares on the side. Stars are not so bright today and haste will only worsen the matters. People involved in speculation, chance games and shifty markets may feel frustrated. Ganesha also advises the manufacturers not to launch a new product today, and rather wait for a better period.

Leo: You will be filled with extraordinary self-confidence today. You will be able to make firm decisions when it comes to work-related issues. You will not face any difficulties in completing your tasks today and will achieve success. You need to guard against getting into any confrontations with your father or other elders, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Ganesha says don’t let setbacks slow you down today as you will emerge stronger from each one of them. It will be your logic and reasoning abilities that will aid you in gaining perfection in completing your work. You may look forward to spending the evening with your beloved or a special friend. You will be engrossed in an animated conversation.

Libra: Ganesha says that any pending legal issues will be sorted out today either in court or through an out-of-court settlement. Your workload will get eased today and you will be able to find your way out of certain problematic situations. Ganesha showers you with his blessings

Scorpio: You can be fondly called as ‘the perfectionist’ today. Right from being punctual to following a systematic method for your work, you do it all. All in all, you set an ideal example for the people around you, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Take it as a piece of advice: tough times don’t last; tough people do. The day has a lot of ups and downs in store for you. However, you are the sailor of stormy seas and would sail through all the troubles easily. Take the advice given by your near and dear ones, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: It has become difficult for you to bear the heavy weight of responsibilities on your shoulders. But, be prepared for some more; the weight is about to get heavier as more responsibilities are going to be added. You will no longer enjoy the work, and it will bring down your efficiency level to an extent, feels Ganesha. Also, your kind-hearted nature will come to the fore as you will lend a helping hand to those in need.

Aquarius: You may receive some good news from the foreign shores today. The day will bring on a positive note and it will remain like that for the whole twenty-four hours. You’ll be in a mood to merry and it will be transformed to everyone around you, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Those who work hard to move towards their goals will do well today. It is a good day for business. You will be able to do a lot of new things in your job business today. With Ganesha’s blessings, you will definitely succeed, but you need to work hard without getting disappointed.