Aries: You are brimming with your creative instincts today, and will be eager to accept challenging tasks. Some benefits are on the cards at the office. But don’t forget to relax, says Ganesha, as your body frequently requires careful attention.

Taurus: This is one of those days when you are likely to misplace and lose valuable things, particularly money. Ganesha urges you not to indulge in heavy gambling or blind speculation in quest of easy money. Do not doubt that you are most likely to lose whatever you wager and incur huge losses. Be careful. Don’t get carried away by impulses. Exercise self-restraint. Good fortune will smile on you sooner than you imagine.

Gemini: You will be flooded with mental stress and worry today. You will have a hard time expressing your feelings and emotions today. You will feel nostalgic and will be flooded with memories, however, do not let your past cloud your present and your future, says Ganesha.

Cancer: An episode could upset you; so control your anger, suggests Ganesha. A slight hurdle on the job front. you may show interest in antiques.

Leo: In the earlier half of the day you will look to improve your creativity and will have discussions with others regarding the same. You need to pay more attention to your relationships with others. You will try to increase your social status. You will be able to accomplish all your goals today, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Look before you leap. Ganesha warns that there may be trouble brewing for you and it may catch you unawares. You will be very upbeat at work, and you realise that your high spirits benefit your colleagues too. You may reserve the evening for a quiet time with your family, reminiscing the happy times spent together in the past.

Libra: Having an elderly hand to guide you and back you up is always a good thing. Today promises to be very advantageous to you when it comes to gaining from your seniors. It may have something to do with your exceptional skills in building rapport with people, or your ability to perform truthfully. Whatever it is, you are an instant and irresistible charmer and people have a high regard for you; a perfect time to go hit the social circuit and make full use of those skills, says Ganesha.

Scorpio: Get your family together today and spend most of the time with them, says Ganesha. If being practical is important, then have your close friends over at your place too. A romantic dinner with your beloved is on the cards today.

Sagittarius: Self-righteousness and a sense of duty set the mood for the day today. You’ll be a miserly scrooge in the afternoon. But later in the day, expect dinner with your sweetheart to be extravagant and blissful.

Capricorn: You may have craved a mini vacation to someplace quaint and peaceful for a long, and would have given up the idea every time because of the burgeoning work pressure. But it’s time to get impulsive. Give your imagination free rein today, and go where it takes you, for travel is on the cards, and that too with your sweetheart, says Ganesha.

Aquarius: Put on your best outfit; freshen up your face and look your best as today, you will be the centre of attention. Be it personal or professional, you will perform extremely well in all the spheres of life, leaving everyone, especially your opponents spellbound, says Ganesha.

Pisces: An important day awaits you. Your spirits will be high, and your intuition uncanny. Guided by these, it is likely that you will make several significant decisions today in matters of finance and relationships. Your energy levels will be unflagging and you will find yourself at the peak of your abilities, says Ganesha.