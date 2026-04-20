From work decisions and money matters to family time and emotional balance, today’s horoscope delivers a mix of caution, motivation and reassurance. Ganesha’s guidance for all 12 zodiac signs highlights when to push forward, when to slow down and how to make the best of the day ahead.

Aries: So, busy bee, you finally realise you’ve been ignoring your near and dear. And now, it’s going to cost you a lot of effort to make it up to them. Dinner at the finest restaurant, a trip to the theatre, shopping at a posh boutique… be ready to splurge, says Ganesha!

Taurus: Your think tank will be running on overdrive today. Your possessiveness might kick in to cause a conflict. Keep your anger under the carpet to avoid any unnecessary complications. Introspection will also play upon your thoughts, leading you to explore your problems and seek solutions, predicts Ganesha.

Gemini: The day promises sensitivity and compassion for you, predicts Ganesha. You may plan a trip with your family members. You may also invest your money in various financial companies, as securing the future of your family will be foremost on your mind. Moreover, you will also save a hefty amount to meet future needs.

Cancer: A day to indulge in fantasy. Your ideas will be fantastic. Your status and prestige go up. People will praise your efforts. (Your efforts will be appreciated. A day of creativity and success, with Ganesha’s blessings in tow.

Leo: Chess is a good start, but it is nothing compared to the strategic intrigues of your day-to-day. Arguments will lead to further arguments, and nowhere else, reminds Ganesha. So, it only makes sense to counter a disagreement with an agreement. But then again, total agreement is doubly secretive. At the end of the day, all that matters is to get people to agree with you, even if it means having to eat humble pie in the beginning. Confused? Well, don’t be. Just remember that you shall have the last laugh, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Children will be a source of a lot of appreciation today, in and out of the classroom. Your logical abilities will become stronger. Ganesha advises you to stay peaceful, flow with the tide and enjoy yourself, regardless of what happens in the day.

Libra: Ganesha says today is a fortunate day for starting new work. You will win the hearts of everyone with your amazing charm. Your house and its arty interior decoration will impress people

Scorpio: Do your deeds and don’t expect returns is what Indian mythology has taught us since time immemorial. Now, it’s time to implement it, especially at work. You may have to wait a little longer in terms of your business and joint venture. However, don’t lose hope as the fruits of patience are sweet.

Sagittarius: Good Samaritans around you may give unsolicited but valuable advice. Take it as a hint and consider it for your betterment. Take your decision after following the advice, and this may definitely yield benefits, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: Not every day is the same day. And, today is one of those days when you feel extremely confused, feels Ganesha. While you won’t be able to get rid of negative emotions, your hard work will pay off and lay a strong foundation for the future. You’ll not understand whether to feel good about your achievements or experience sadness or confusion. Ganesha throws light on your path and advises you to keep a calm head over your shoulders.

Aquarius: You always see the larger picture and desire to channelise all your energies towards making things better. Such a positive approach makes you an excellent team player and enables you to bring novel ideas and effective solutions to the table, says Ganesha. You will be the life of every party you go to today.

Pisces: This day promises to be filled with much romance, laughter, and fine dining, says Ganesha. You will seem irresistible to the opposite sex. You might also find yourself falling for someone. A breath of fresh air could waft into old relationships, or new ones could be formed. However, this is likely to be a drawn-out process. You could find yourself dining out with friends later on in the evening.