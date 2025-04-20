Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: There are chances that there will be some disappointing moments today, foretells Ganesha. Your own recklessness may well be the cause. Ganesha says it’s good to take inspiration from seniors once in a while.

Taurus: Love will come knocking at your door today, predicts Ganesha. Your wits are likely to remain very lively in the afternoon. A romantic mood will ignite your evening, as you please yourself by showering attention on near and dear ones, says Ganesha.

Gemini: You will realise that to stay strong and focused, you need the aid of all your loved ones and close relatives. You need to take time out and nurture these special relationships. Your emotions towards these people will become more concrete and strong. However, this could also lead to clashes due to differences of opinion during the course of a conversation, in the later half of the day, says Ganesha.

Cancer: You will tour a world of fantasy and accomplish beautiful creations in literary and artistic arena. Religious acts or visit to religious spots is likely. You will feel closeness to God. Spiritualism will impact your mind. Ganesha sees it as a fruitful and profitable day.

Leo: You are facing turbulent times, inspite of your hard work. Obstacles to progress are commonplace and should not tie you down. You need to keep working hard and sooner rather than later, the fruits of your labour will fall into your lap, says Ganesha.

Virgo: You will gain a lot by way of goodwill by helping your mates at work. Besides, your work will make your seniors supremely happy. Your interaction with colleagues and friends will hold a special value for you. And, Ganesha says, you will enjoy your association with people you love.

Libra: Ganesha says those of you in the field of art will find immense success. You will be able to please your beloved with your presence and also shower them with gifts. You may buy something expensive as a gift today. You will also focus on a long-term goal today. Ganesha showers you with his blessings always.

Scorpio: At work, you will be able to solve many jigsaw puzzles that are pending since a long time. Also, you feel the love in the air; passionate about your soul mate, you try to express your intense feelings today. Prospective candidates may consider marriage proposals, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius: You seem to be impressed by the handicrafts and plan to take it up as your business. You are a family person and give much attention to your loved ones. You may be smitten by love-bug as passion and intimacy give rise to romance.

Capricorn: The first half of the day is not a favourable time to launch anything. If you have already planned a launch, try to postpone it to the second half of the day, feels Ganesha. If you are adamant to launch the product as per the schedule, be ready to face the consequences. The results may not be as per your expectations. Nevertheless, you will be ahead of your competitors.

Aquarius: Not everyday is the same day, and today will be one of those unfavourable days, feels Ganesha. Don’t get disheartened if things don’t turn out as per your expectations, as times will change. Be optimistic and enjoy life to deal with difficult times. Also, don’t enter into war of words with anybody at work or home; it may harm your important relationships.

Pisces: Today there will be some turbulence on the personal front. Due to outside interference you will not be able to concentrate on work or find the time to think and make the necessary decisions. In such situations it might be better to express your candid opinion rather then keep quiet and suffer. Stand firm and keep your faith as your problems will be solved in the coming days, portends Ganesha.