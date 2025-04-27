Aries: Old, fond memories will define your mood today, which will show up in the manner in which you deal with work, where your mellow side will be visible to others. You are also circumspect with money and tend towards saving it. Ganesha says people dealing in cash and moneylenders will benefit.

Taurus: Ganesha urges you to be prepared for setbacks and disappointments today. Your efforts may end up being a waste of precious time and energy. The results you get are likely to be far below your expectations. Falling short of your target is likely to weigh you down with stress and anxiety. You can, however, ease and reduce your frustration by reexamining your expectations and lowering them to a comfortable, achievable level.

Gemini: You will be in a state of heightened sensitivity today. Therefore you need to curb down on your emotions. You will be able to successfully express your feelings to someone, and your feelings will play a vital part in your life, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Ganesha suggests you not to be sentimental or hasty. Try to handle things deftly in stead of dodging bad episodes or turning a blind eye to them. You will give priority to domestic and private life in stead of career or business aspects.

Leo: Guides help other people choose the right path in life and to select the correct alternatives. It is a good day for those who are in the teaching or coaching professions. It is also a progressive day for those working in MNC’s. Ganesha’s blessings are with you.

Virgo: Financial affairs will face a major obstruction today. Ganesha advises you to allow your mind to prevail over your heart. Take extraordinary care of your precious personal possessions, apart from your legal duties and new projects, keeping in view their long-term effect on your mind.

Libra: It’s a day of reaching new heights when it comes to finances. The cosmos favours moneylenders and stock marketeers. Call it the special touch that you give to all monetary transactions, but today you have the uncanny knack of raking in the moolah from all sources. Sit back and see your tenacity multiply your fortunes, says Ganesha.

Scorpio: Today, there are chances that you will be disturbed by a continuous flow of negative thoughts in your mind. Try to divert your mind and look for positive people or friends who would cheer you up. Understanding needy people and living up to their expectations would bring some respite to your disrupted mind, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Lady luck is all smiles for you today, predicts Ganesha. Suddenly, you feel like multitasking and becoming a jack of all trades. This is likely to keep you busy, almost throughout the day. If need be, your colleagues and peers will lend a helping hand.

Capricorn: The journey from defeat to success is driven by optimism. You will be very optimistic today — about your work, future and everything that can lead you to success, says Ganesha. You will also be very careful while dealing with day-to-day work, and will capitalise on every opportunity that can get you a step closer to your goals. Determination and good luck is all you need to realise your dreams; you will have both today.

Aquarius: Things barely move today. But just like the proverbial tortoise, you seem to be winning the race, for many opportunities will come your way. There won’t be any cash crunch, so you needn’t lose sleep over that, says Ganesha.

Pisces: The focus will be on children today, says Ganesha. While they will be the cause of an unfair share of your headache, you will be surprised at their ability to step up to the occasion, with just a little amount of coaching.